Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

Facebook stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.97. 29,148,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $231.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $667.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,505 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

