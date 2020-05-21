Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $250.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $229.97 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $231.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,004 shares of company stock worth $13,700,505. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.