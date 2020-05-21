Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,968.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

