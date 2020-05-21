Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $369.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average of $354.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

