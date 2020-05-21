FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 42.1% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, HADAX, FCoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $304,693.76 and $22,618.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02124981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00178393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

