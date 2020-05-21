Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 205.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 423,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $364.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

