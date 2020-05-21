Fiera Capital Corp Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,195.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,976 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Verisign worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Cfra lifted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

Shares of VRSN traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $214.62. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,755. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

