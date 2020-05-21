Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $337.86. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.94 and its 200 day moving average is $338.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,066,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.