Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,314 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of Nordson worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nordson by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $11,450,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $176.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,842. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $180.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

