Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,461 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Copart worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 478,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

