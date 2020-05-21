Financial Comparison: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) vs. Safestore (NYSE:SFSHF)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simon Property Group and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 9 4 0 2.21 Safestore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $107.86, suggesting a potential upside of 93.74%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Safestore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 3.10 $2.10 billion $12.04 4.62 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 35.20% 68.08% 6.13% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Safestore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

