First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 39,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

