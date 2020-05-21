First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

FR stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.48.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 7,305 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,861,888.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

