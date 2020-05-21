First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.48 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 243,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

