First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.85 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Tenable worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.