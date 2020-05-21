First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,301 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

