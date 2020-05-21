First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,354 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Franklin Electric worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

