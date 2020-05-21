First Washington CORP Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,377. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

