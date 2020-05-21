First Washington CORP Sells 5,260 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Washington CORP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.41. 6,941,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,133. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

