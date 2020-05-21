FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $20,669.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

