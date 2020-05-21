Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 5.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Five9 worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 325.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 615,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,013,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Five9 stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. 514,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,003. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -600.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $1,328,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,897.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,087.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,493 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

