FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

NYSE:FMC traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 506,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

