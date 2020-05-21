Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Defiance Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,681 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,790,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 122,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

FDEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 8,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDEF shares. TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

