Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,718. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.