Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 141.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,910. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

