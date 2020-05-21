Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.64. 710,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.