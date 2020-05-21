Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.