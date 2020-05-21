Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 619,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of FELE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

