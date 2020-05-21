Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $135,100.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

