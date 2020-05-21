Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $448,350.54 and $45,134.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

