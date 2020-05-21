Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 502,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.