Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 245,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 31,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,395. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

