FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 5.2% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $267.42 million and $4.37 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001879 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

