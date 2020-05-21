FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.84. 122,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,283. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 608.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$12.52.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.