FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gold Standard Ventures Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 10,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,891. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,366 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

