FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

POW stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.69. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.