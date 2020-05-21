FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $744.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.87. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $540,866. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

