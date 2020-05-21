FY2020 EPS Estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp Lowered by Cormark (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIV. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,136. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of $196.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.29%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

