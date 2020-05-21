FY2020 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Raised by Analyst

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

