FY2020 EPS Estimates for MSG Entertainment Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSGE)

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSG Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn ($9.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.00). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSG Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($8.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MSGE traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,341. MSG Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

