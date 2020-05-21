FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Increased by Analyst

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.85). G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,190. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 210.86% and a negative net margin of 798.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

