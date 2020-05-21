FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:WPM traded down C$2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 283,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.24. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$65.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 136.53%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,088.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.