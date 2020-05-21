GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, GAMB has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $392,228.25 and approximately $8,412.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

