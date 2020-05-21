Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 1,067 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 286.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 75.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,685. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

