Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,428,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,108. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $551.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

