Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

