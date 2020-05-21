Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $8.83 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.10. 224,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,294. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

