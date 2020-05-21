Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,170 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.58. 2,933,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.