Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 11,985 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 18,911,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

