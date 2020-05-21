Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,930 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.